Gas Buddy: Gas Prices Jumped Last Week

UNDATED -- Average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28.

Prices in Minnesota are 20 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average has risen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine. With the national average at its highest level since 2014, the news is grim: motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring. Ultimately, Gas Buddy says the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season.