October 14, 1953 - September 28, 2025

Gary Welle, age 71 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, September 28, 2025. He was a resident at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany since April 2022.

Gary Ralph Welle was born at the St. Cloud Hospital on October 14, 1953, to Ervin and Audrey (Obermiller) Welle and grew up in Albany along with his siblings. Gary was born deaf and attended the School for the Deaf in Faribault, MN, from age 5 through high school.

After graduating, he worked in the mail room at Litton Mfg. in Plymouth for many years, and later at Briggs and Morgan Law Firm in Minneapolis. He also worked part-time in vending and concessions for sports events at the Excel Center and Target Center.

Gary loved sports, including the MN Twins, MN Vikings, NDSU Bison football, and golfing with friends and family in Albany.

Gary retired in May 2018 after a fall at work and two hip replacement surgeries. Becoming disabled, he moved to assisted living at Dellwood Gardens in St. Paul and later moved to The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center Senior Living. After living at The Sanctuary, he was in long-term care at Maranatha Presbyterian Home in Brooklyn Center. Then he moved to Mother of Mercy Senior Living in Albany.

Gary was a good friend to many and was deeply loved by his family. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tease, joke, and laugh.

Gary is survived by siblings, Patrick Welle (Patricia) in Shoreview, Judy Thalacker in Edwards, MO, Linda Bennett (Rick) in St. Michael, Mark Welle (Sue Borgert) in St. Joseph, and Mary Welle in Spokane, WA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Audrey Welle, brother, John Welle, sister-in-law, Sandy Welle, and infant sister, Mary.

He will be cremated and buried with his parents in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery in Waite Park.