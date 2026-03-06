August 16, 1949 - March 4, 2026

Gary J. Vitale, age 76 of Sartell left this world Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Gary’s soul was held in the loving arms of his wife & son until his last breath when the Lord came to take him home.

Gary is survived by his wife Kathy of 57 1/2 years, his son Gary (Brenda) Vitale of Orange Park, FL. 2 grandchildren, Daniel (Jenna) Vitale, Angelina Vitale & 1 Great Grandchild Aurora Vitale, uncles Joey and Jim, as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents John & Bette and his brother Ronnie.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Visitation gathering will be prior to service 9:30-11 at the church. Rev. Ron Weyrens will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Gary was born August 16, 1949 to John & Bette Vitale and grew up in Little Canada. On August 31st 1968 Gary married Kathy Shaughnessy at St. Genevieve’s Church in Centerville. Gary owned Highview Mobile Park in Sartell until his retirement. If you ever met Gary, you would know he was a character & more than likely you would not forget him. Gary was a generous, loving man. He would give the shirt off his back if someone needed it. He had a quiet faith with God and he held that relationship close to his heart. Gary was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus Honorary member. Gary was full of stories & jokes. No matter who he met, it was like he was on stage to entertain. The laughs this man provided are many, but the hearts he touched & the love people have for him is a testament to his well lived life.

Gary loved sports. He coached youth hockey in Little Canada, sponsored various teams in Sartell, but his real love was football. He could tell you stats on rookies & players that would amaze anyone who watched the game. A day’s mood could be set by a Vikings win or loss.

Gary’s family would like to thank Center Care, the U of M, St. Croix Hospice & all the Dr.’s & nurses that helped Gary through the years for their excellent care.

Gary was a very down to earth man. In his honor the family requests casual dress & Vikings attire is encouraged as it would bring a smile to Gary’s face.