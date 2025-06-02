Gary L. Scheierl, 75, Paynesville

July 24, 1949 – May 30, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Gary L. Scheierl, 75, of Paynesville will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Gary passed away peacefully on Friday, May 30, 2025. Rev. Glenn Krystosek and Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will con-celebrate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday both at St. Louis Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Gary was born on July 24, 1949 to Sylvester “Pete” and Alvina (Albrecht) Scheierl. He graduated from Paynesville High School in 1967 & St. Cloud Area Vocational Technical School in 1968. Gary was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War where he received the Bronze Star Medal and was honorably discharged in April 1975. Gary loved hunting, camping, working on his farm, having coffee with his friends and a good buffet. Before his retirement, he was a farmer and commercial plumber. He was a lifetime member of St. Louis Parish and a 50+ year member of the Eden Valley American Legion. Gary was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3820 and of the Plumbers Local 15.

Deeply mourned by his wife Linda, stepson Chris Torres (Weilan), brother-in-law Larry Himes, nieces Sharon Albrecht-Quast (Richard), Sandra Lambert (Dan), great-niece Christina Quast and her son Kailin, and many cousins.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, half-brother Dennis Albrecht, and sister-in-law Betty Albrecht.

Memorials are preferred to Saint Louis Catholic Church in honor of Gary’s memory.