Gary K. Rooney, 65, St. Cloud

May 23, 1959 - April 18, 2025

attachment-Gary Rooney loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Thursday, April 24, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Gary Rooney, 65 of St. Cloud who died on Friday, April 18, 2025. Father Brady Keller will officiate and burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7PM on Wednesday April 23, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in Waite Park.

Gary was born May 23, 1959 in St. Cloud to Kenneth C. & Dorine A. (Hennen) Rooney. He was a machine operator for Westrock Manufacturing for over 40 years. Just recently retired, he had been looking forward to spending more time fishing, hunting, and creating cherished memories with loved ones. He was a man of great love and quiet strength, someone who found joy in the simplest moments. He lived for weekend fishing trips, hunting adventures, and celebrating life’s milestones with his loved ones.

He is survived by his siblings, Dale of Burtrum; Cheryl Simon of St. Cloud; Lori (Scott) Nyren of Clear Lake; Mary (Ryan Lagergeren) of St. Cloud. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Terri Rooney Schwindel.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.