Gary E. Riebel, 77, Coon Rapids

January 11, 1947 - September 11, 2024

attachment-Gary Riebel loading...

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Gary E. Riebel, 77 who passed away suddenly on Thursday evening. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be at Becker Cemetery with Chaplain Tim Hinds officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home in Becker.

Gary was born January 11, 1947 in Sandstone to John and Evelyn (Grabow) Riebel. He was drafted into the Army and proudly served his country in Vietnam. Gary married Barbara Lange on April 26, 1969 in Foley. Gary worked as a Mechanical Engineer at Bemis which turned into Thiele Technologies, Inc. in Minneapolis for 49 years before retiring in 2017. He also worked a night job in his earlier years to help support his family. He was a member of the Becker Legion Post #193. Gary enjoyed watching Timberwolves games, playing cards with his brothers and was known to be a little competitive at times. He liked going to the cabin in Palisade and was the captain of the pontoon. He loved being at his grandkids sporting activities and cheering them on. Gary was loving, giving, funny and a great story teller. He likes to play April fools jokes every year, he was calm and collected and well liked by everyone who met him.

Gary is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 55 years, Barbara of Coon Rapids; daughter, Renae (John) House of Ramsey; son, Randal (Karie) Riebel of Decatur, Georgia; grandchildren, Morgan, Kara, Noah and Emma; brothers, Dan (Darlene) Riebel of Big Lake, John Riebel of Becker, Roger (Bobbi) Riebel of Fridley, Jim (Linda) Riebel of Becker. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rose Riebel; brother, Richard (Patricia) Riebel; sister-in-law, Nancy Riebel.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.