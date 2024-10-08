Gary E. Ostendorf, 82, Collegeville

June 22, 1942 – October 3, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024 at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville for Gary E. Ostendorf, age 82, of Collegeville. Gary passed away October 3, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial of his urn will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Grey Eagle, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Gary was born June 22, 1942 in Little Sauk Township, Todd County to Edwin and Isabelle (Neuberger) Ostendorf. He attended country school and graduated from Grey Eagle High School. He spent 6 years in the Army and learned to speak German fluently while spending time there. He worked various jobs when he was young, then went to technical school for his HVAC and plumbing license. He worked for St. John’s University in this trade for 27 years. He also drove bus for 12 years and would help his wife with daycare.

Gary married Glenda Farrow in 1968. She passed away 1994. He married Sharon Hennen on February 14, 1998.

Gary will be remembered as a perfectionist, especially when it came to his yard and garden. He loved music, especially singing Elvis songs, and loved to dance. He had his own DJ service called the Gary O. Karaoke Show. He enjoyed history, exploring maps and travelled to every state except Alaska. He liked to spend time on the pontoon at the lake near Sauk Centre at their seasonal site, bonfires, fishing, hunting, popcorn and Miller Genuine Draft.

Gary is survived by his wife Sharon, children Gary, Jr of California, Steve of Texas, Tonya (George) Moir of Avon, Justin (Alicia) of Avon, Kali (special friend Adam) of St. Joseph and Kaci (special friend Clayton) of Avon, grandchildren: Liam, Gracie, Stephanie, Auria, Vivian, George, and Levi; great grandson William and great granddaughter Abigail who is coming soon. He is also survived by his brothers Ron (Carol) of Hot Springs Arkansas, Rick (Jan) of Alvarado, Texas, Bob (Paula) of Sauk Centre and Ken (Cindy) of Little Falls.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Carol, infant brother Joseph and wife Glenda.

