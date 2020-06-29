Gary A. Anderson, 74, Clear Lake

November 21, 1945 - June 26, 2020

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Gary A. Anderson, 74, of Clear Lake. Gary passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Friday, June 26, 2020. Gary fought a courageous battle with cancer. Pastor Thomas Wright will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Darling Cemetery near Little Falls.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Gary was born on November 21, 1945 in Little Falls to Sven Albert and Estrid (Johnson) Anderson. He graduated from Little Falls High School and joined the Army Reserve. He married Debora L. Nelson on May 1, 1976 at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls. Gary was employed with Amcon Block and Precast for 37 years, retiring in 2014.

Gary enjoyed woodworking, gardening, listening to music and living the country life. Above all he treasured spending time with family. He will be remembered for his ability to fix or create anything.

Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Deb, of 44 years; daughters, Alison Anderson of Roseville and Erica (Ryan) Peterson of Buffalo; grandchildren, Reed Anderson and Hannah Peterson; and sister, Karen Cummings of Duluth.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.