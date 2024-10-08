Garrett M. Dawson, 58, Becker

June 6, 1966 - October 5, 2024

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Garrett Dawson, age 58, who passed away Saturday doing what he loved, riding motorcycle. His lifelong friend, Gary Cox will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Becker.

Garrett was born June 6, 1966 in St. Cloud to Dennis and Judy (Woolhouse) Dawson. He lived in Becker most of his life and worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Garrett enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling to Arizona and staying with his high school buddy Regan, riding horses in his younger years with his grandpa Dawson, collecting rodeo belt buckles, spending time with his family, and watching his sons, grandson, and nephews play football. He also enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and other old country western movies with his Dad and also enjoyed watching movies with his nieces and nephews. He was outgoing, kind, laid back, and the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back. Garrett was proud of his sons and grandson.

Garrett is survived by his sons, Tucker of Minneapolis and Taylor of Los Angeles, CA; grandson, Kaiden of Big Lake; parents, Dennis and Judy of Becker; siblings, Troy (Hilary) Dawson of Becker and Nicky (Derek) Brunsberg of Becker; and nieces and nephews, Amanda, Devon, Kettler, Maddy, Shelby, Avery, Asher, Darion, Fallon, Jackson, Harlow, and Addyson. He is preceded in death by his grandparents.