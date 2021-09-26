GAME DAY: Vikings Face Seattle Seahawks Today in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Vikings (0-2) will be looking to find the win column this afternoon in Minneapolis when they face Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 3 of the NFL season.

After starting the 2021-22 season with road losses in Cincinnati and Arizona, the Vikings will finally be in front of a U.S. Bank Stadium full of fans for the first time since December 29, 2019.

The Seahawks are coming off a 33-30 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans last week in Seattle.

Matchup History

The Vikings have faced the Seahawks 18 times, and Seattle leads the all-time series with a 13-5-0 record. The Seahawks have a seven-game win streak against the Vikings, with Minnesota last beating Seattle on November 22, 2009, at the Metrodome.

Injury Report

The Vikings will be without the services of linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), cornerback Harrison Hand (hamstring), and offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin) -- all 'out' for today's game. Running back Dalvin Cook (ankle) is listed by the team as 'questionable.'

For the Seahawks, offensive tackle Brandon Shell, wide receiver Dee Eskridge, and running back Rashaad Penny are all 'out' for today's game. Linebacker Benson Mayowa is listed as 'questionable.'

And this from Vikings.com...

We've been waiting a long time for this one. In fact, the official tally is 636 days — the length of time between games at U.S. Bank Stadium with a full crowd. But the familiar and energetic buzz will be back today when Vikings host the Seahawks. Vikings players and coaches said this week they cannot wait for their home venue to be rocking.

NFC North Standings

Green Bay (1-1) at San Francisco tonight Chicago Bears (1-1) at Cleveland today Minnesota Vikings (0-2) vs. Seattle today Detroit Lions (0-2) vs. Baltimore today

The Vikings are 2 point underdogs against the Seahawks today.

The game is set to kickoff at 3:25 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

