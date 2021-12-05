GAME DAY PREVIEW: Vikings Visit Lions Today in Detroit

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to get back to .500 when they face the Lions this afternoon at Ford Field in Detroit in Week 13 of the NFL season.

The Vikings (5-6) are coming off a 34-26 loss to the 49ers last Sunday in San Francisco. The (0-10-1) Lions lost to the Chicago Bears 16-14 on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit.

Injury Report

The Vikings will be without the services of running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), safety Cameron Bynum (ankle), offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle), and linebacker Erik Kendricks (biceps) -- all 'out' for today's game. Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring), cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ribs), and running back Kene Nwangwu (illness) are all listed as 'questionable.'

For the Lions, linebacker Trey Flowers, cornerback Bobby Price, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and running back D'Andre Swift are all 'out' today.' Defensive end Michael Brockers, offensive tackle Matt Nelson, and offensive tackle Penei Sewell are listed as 'questionable.'

Matchup History

The Vikings have faced the Lions 120 times, with Minnesota leading the series 79-39-2. The Vikings earned a win in the first meeting between the two teams this season with a 19-17 victory on October 19th at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

And this from Vikings.com...

Minnesota started 1-3 but then won two straight … only to lose two straight … only to win two straight. That chaotic stretch brought Minnesota to .500, but the Vikings are now looking to avoid a similar two-game pattern after losing to the 49ers in Week 12.

NFC North Standings

Green Bay Packers (9-3) bye week Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Detroit today Chicago Bears (4-7) vs. Arizona today Detroit Lions (0-10-1) vs. Minnesota today

The Vikings are 7 point favorites against the Lions today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM CT. (TV: CBS, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

