GAME DAY PREVIEW: Vikings Face Packers Today Minneapolis

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to build on last week's win over the Chargers this afternoon when they host the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 11 of the NFL season.

The Vikings (4-5) are coming off a 27-20 win over the Chargers last Sunday in Los Angeles. The (8-2) Packers topped the Seahawks 17-0 last weekend in Green Bay.

Matchup History

Injury Report

The Vikings will be without the services of guard Wyatt Davis (ankle), 'out' for today's game. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (ankle) is listed as 'questionable.'

For the Packers, tackle David Bakhtiari, running back Aaron Jones, and wide receiver Malik Taylor are all 'out' today.' Wide receiver Allen Lazard is listed ad 'doubtful' for today's game. Linebacker Rashan Gary, and defensive end Kingsley Keke are both listed as 'questionable.'

And this from Vikings.com...

Minnesota is 4-5 and coming off perhaps its best win of the season. Yet Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer is keeping his team grounded as they get ready for Sunday. "Yeah, [getting to .500] would be big," Mike Zimmer said. "We've played well enough to win some games that we haven't won, and so we're trying to catch up to where we hope to be.

NFC North Standings

Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Minnesota today Minnesota Vikings (4-5) vs. Green Bay today Chicago Bears (3-6) vs. Baltimore today Detroit Lions (0-8-1) at Cleveland today

The Vikings are 2 point underdogs against the Packers today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12;00 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.