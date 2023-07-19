Funeral Services Set for Fargo Officer Wallin

FARGO (WJON NEWS) -- Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday morning at Pequot Lakes High School for Fargo police officer and Minnesota native Jake Wallin.

The public memorial service at 10:30 a.m. will be followed by a private graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa.

Twenty-three-year-old Wallin just completing field training with the Fargo Police Department, died after a man opened fire on police and fire personnel responding to a car crash.

Two other officers were critically wounded and a female civilian was also injured.

Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags to fly at half-staff over all state buildings Saturday in honor and remembrance of Wallin. The governor says he was a dedicated member of the Minnesota National Guard and the Fargo Police Department, respected by family, friends and colleagues.

