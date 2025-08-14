February 16, 1936 - August 12, 2025

Idella Kutz, age 89 of Foley, passed away peacefully at her home on August 12, 2025. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 16, 2025 at First Presbyterian Church in Foley. Rev. Beverly Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday and burial will take place at St. Francis River Cemetery, Glendorado Township. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Idella Ann Kutz was born February 16, 1936 in Browns Valley, MInnesota to Al and Anna (Mollenhoff) Bonzelet. She married Louis Kutz on June 26, 1956 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. The couple lived and raised their family in Foley all of their married lives. Idella enjoyed going to the Casino, loved cats and will be remembered for all the cakes she decorated over the years. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Keith (Renee), Shattuck, OK; Kevin (Kris), Foley; Wanda (Duane) Foss, Foley; Deb (Willie) Gerads, St. Cloud; Gwen (Van) Dunderi, St. Cloud; Kurt (Debbie), St. Cloud as well as 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Louie, infant daughter, Dawn Marie, granddaughter, Katie Kutz, a brother, Cyril and a sister, Mardella Matteson.