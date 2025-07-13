June 1, 1931 - July 9, 2025

Jeanette Kasner, age 94 of Foley, passed away July 9, 2025 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, July 14th at the Foley Funeral Home with parish prayers at 6:00 PM and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Jeanette Ellen Kasner was born June 1, 1931 in St. George Township, Benton County to George and Mary (Doyle) Balder. She grew up in Foley and graduated from Foley High School, class of 1948 where she was the Homecoming Queen. She married Bill Kasner on August 19, 1950 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm.

Jeanette worked as a paraprofessional at St. John's Area School for many years. She loved music and singing and was very active in the St. John's Church choir for many years. Jeanette sang for countless weddings including all of her grandchildren weddings. She was active in her community including volunteering for the Red Cross Blood Drive, the St. John's Christian Mothers, the sewing group the Foley American Legion Auxiliary and was always willing to help out the residents at the Foley Nursing Center. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children: Mike (Marsha), Foley; Mary Jean Shultz, Foley; Ann Marie (Lyle) Stoll, Eden Prairie; Tom (Lori), Albany, 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, many nieces and nephews and a daughter-in-law, Tricia Kasner. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bill, son, Bob, son-in-law, Wayne Shultz and her brothers and sisters: Kathleen Winkelman, Richard Balder, Clifford Balder and Terese Weis.