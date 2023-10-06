Frost Advisory for Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We can expect our coldest night of the season Friday night into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Advisory has issued a Frost Advisory for much of central Minnesota, including Stearns County. It will be in effect from midnight through 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to dip down into the lower to mid-30s.

Up in northwestern Minnesota, they will be under a Freeze Watch with temperatures getting down into the lower 30s.

And down in far southwestern Minnesota, they have a Freeze Warning with the low temperatures down to about 30 degrees.

Here in St. Cloud, the normal low for this time of the year is 40 degrees.

