Frost Advisory for Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We can expect our coldest night of the season Friday night into Saturday morning.
The National Weather Advisory has issued a Frost Advisory for much of central Minnesota, including Stearns County. It will be in effect from midnight through 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to dip down into the lower to mid-30s.
Up in northwestern Minnesota, they will be under a Freeze Watch with temperatures getting down into the lower 30s.
And down in far southwestern Minnesota, they have a Freeze Warning with the low temperatures down to about 30 degrees.
Here in St. Cloud, the normal low for this time of the year is 40 degrees.
