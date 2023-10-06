Frost Advisory for Central Minnesota

Frost Advisory for Central Minnesota

Photo by Ross Sneddon on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We can expect our coldest night of the season Friday night into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Advisory has issued a Frost Advisory for much of central Minnesota, including Stearns County.  It will be in effect from midnight through 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

National Weather Service
loading...

Temperatures are expected to dip down into the lower to mid-30s.

Up in northwestern Minnesota, they will be under a Freeze Watch with temperatures getting down into the lower 30s.

And down in far southwestern Minnesota, they have a Freeze Warning with the low temperatures down to about 30 degrees.

Get our free mobile app
National Weather Service
loading...

Here in St. Cloud, the normal low for this time of the year is 40 degrees.

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 13 Best Public Elementary Schools in Minnesota

Check out the best public elementary schools in Minnesota.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON