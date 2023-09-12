Frost Advisory for Part of Minnesota Early Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A chilly airmass is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with frost looking increasingly likely for much of Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, away from Lake Superior.

A Frost Advisory has been issued, which is in effect from 2:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Here in St. Cloud, the normal low for this time of the year is about 50 degrees. We are expecting the temperature to be around 40 degrees when we wake up on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures rebound for the end of the week with showers & thunderstorms likely Thursday night into Friday. St. Cloud is expecting lower 80s on Thursday afternoon.

