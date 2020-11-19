Frieda M. Teske, 98, Albany

May 26, 1922 – November 16, 2020



Frieda Marie Teske, age 98 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home. Private family services will be held for Frieda. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Carlin Funeral Homes. Frieda was born on May 26, 1922, in Krain Township the daughter of Louis and Frieda (Schleicher) Birr. She was united in marriage to Harold Teske at the country church in Krain Township, and their union was blessed with 3 sons.

Frieda will remain in the hearts of her children, Duane (Judy) Teske of Menaga, MN, Dennis (LaVonne) Teske of Sauk Rapids; five grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Clarence Birr; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Teske; parents, Louis and Frieda Birr; son, Gary Teske; and siblings, Rueban Birr, Albert Birr, Oswald Birr, Herbert Birr, Louis Birr, Evelyn Lemke, and Verna Kelm.