Freya Is Up For Adoption This Week, May Be Your New Best Friend

Meet Freya! She came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility. Because of this, nothing is known about her history. This social butterfly loves people and giving kisses! . Freya was adopted and returned the next day due to not getting along with the other large dog in the home- she tended to get possessive of high-value food and toys when they were around.

Freya also met a small dog during this time and got along with them well. It is recommended Freya go to a home with no other canines or maybe only smaller, submissive dogs. Freya briefly lived with a young child and did very well around them. Slow and proper introductions are recommended when introducing her to other pets and children in the home; ask a staff member for detailed tips. Freya is a high energy gal who is always up for playtime or walks.

This pretty pup is on the lookout for an active home; she would make a great running or hiking partner! We recommend heavy duty chew toys for her (such as Kongs and Nylabones) and plenty of playtime to stay busy and entertained. Freya does pull quite a bit on the leash- she's a strong pup- and would benefit from a Weiss Walkie or a Gentle Leader for her walks; ask a staff member for recommendations.

During her brief stay out of the shelter, Freya didn't have any accidents inside the house- what a good girl! She should be taken outside to potty on a consistent schedule to set her up for success.

She would benefit from being fed a high quality, portion controlled diet to stay in tip-top shape. Basic obedience classes would be a good idea for Freya and her new human- ask a staff member about our partnership with Good Pup dog training. Freya currently weighs about 48 pounds.

Could this lover be your new best buddy?.

