Freeze Warning Issued for Much of Central MN

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A freeze warning has been issued for much of central Minnesota including Stearns and Benton counties.

The National Weather Service says it will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Blustery conditions decrease overnight as lows dip into the low to mid 30s.

Areas of frost are possible Sunday night, especially for west-central Minnesota.

Monday will be chilly and a few rain showers are possible across western Wisconsin. Colder overnight lows will Monday night cause a widespread freeze outside of the core-TC metro.

