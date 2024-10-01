Freeport Man Hurt in Propane Tank Fire

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A Freeport man was hurt in a propane tank fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Monday at about 8:00 a.m. they got a call of a large propane tank on fire in a gravel pit in Hudson Township.

The 1,000-gallon propane tank was being filled when it ignited causing injuries to the propane delivery driver 60-year-old Joseph Notch of Freeport. He was filling two 1,000-gallon propane tanks for the equipment being used to make concrete for the Interstate 94 road construction project.

Notch was taken to the ER for treatment.

The Alexandria Fire Department extinguished the fire and cooled the tanks.

The fire caused damage to the propane tanks and delivery equipment owned by Rahn's Oil and Propane of Melrose, and two diesel generators and a lab trailer owned by PCI Roads in St. Michael.

