ST. CLOUD -- Area men are encouraged to get their rears over to the Coborn Cancer Center for a free test.

A free prostate cancer screening night will be on Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Men ages 45 to 70 years old with no history of prostate cancer are eligible to receive a free PSA test and exam.

Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. The schedule an appointment call 229-5100.