Free Fall Fest in St. Cloud’s Riverside Park on Friday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A free fall festival is happening this Friday in southeast St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Recreation Department is hosting Fall Fest from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Riverside Park.

Programmer Cassie Woischke is encouraging everyone who attends to wear their Halloween costumes. And, she says there will be plenty of activities to do.

A pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, and hay rides. We're also brining in a petting zoo. We'll have a couple of inflatable obstacle courses, face painting, arts and crafts, Dana's Kitchen and Jupiter Moon food trucks, and also a story stroll with Great River Regional Library.

The police department is setting up a caution tape maze and the fire department is bringing a truck.

Woischke says the park has a beautiful backdrop to celebrate fall.

It's kind of a spin off of what we used to do before COVID. We're trying to bring in some new activities. And, Riverside Park in the fall is just gorgeous. There are so many trees and a perfect setting for this type of event.

The event is free except for any food purchases from the food trucks.

The event is purposing held this Friday because it is MEA weekend and families are looking for things to do.

Woischke says volunteers are needed both in the morning to help set up, and also during the event. You can contact her office at (320) 650-3055 if you'd like to help out.

Get our free mobile app

The Recreation Department has two programmers who work on events throughout the year. Woischke focuses on special community events like this one as well as a Winter Chill and most recently the Pop Up Splash Pad this past summer. Another programmer focuses on you and adult athletic events.

READ RELATED ARTICLES