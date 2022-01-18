Frederick J. Zeis, 55, Holdingford

May 17, 1966 – January 14, 2022

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Frederick J. Zeis, age 55 of Holdingford, will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 20, at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary’s in Holdingford. Burial will be in the Arban cemetery. Fred died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital from Covid. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 19 and again after 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 20 at the church in Holdingford. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Fred was born May 17, 1966 in St. Cloud to Gerald and Ramona (Vos) Zeis. He grew up on his family farm and graduated from High School in 1984. Fred was a lifelong farmer and tractor enthusiast. Particularly, John Deere tractors. He loved his Ford pickup, cattle and his dogs.

Fred is survived by his parents, Gerald and Ramona Zeis, Avon; his children, Tim Zeis, Holdingford; Levi Zeis, St. Cloud, Anna Zeis, Brooten; his sister, Beverly (Andy) Kostreba, Holdingford; and his girlfriend Roselyn Zilka, Holdingford.