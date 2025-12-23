February 5, 1948 - December 18, 2025

Frederick ‘Fred’ Edward Strub of Richmond, formerly of St. Paul, passed away surrounded by his family on December 18, 2025.

Fred was born on February 5, 1948, the 4th of eight children to Frank and Dorothy (Abel) Strub in St. Paul.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Dorothy Strub; sister Maggie Strub; brothers-in-law Ken Scheierl, William (Nick) Nicol, and David Anderson; and mother and father-in-law Kurt and Betty Schultz.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Linda, of 56 years; his children Kurt (Tracy) Strub of Howard Lake, Mark (Becky) Strub of Colorado Springs, CO, Jeanette (Gary) Frey of Sioux City, IA, Lynn (Cory) Bower of North St. Paul; his 12 grandchildren Matt (Mattie) Strub, Dustin (Kelsey) Strub, Daryn Strub, Dillon Strub, Andrew Strub, Ryan Strub, Elizabeth Strub, Brenden Frey, Adam Frey, Kori (Brandon) Finckbone, Kody Staack and Riley Bower; his 6 great-grandchildren Acey Strub, Roy Strub, Kayson Strub, Beckham Strub, Ethan Finckbone, Collin Finckbone; his siblings Barb Scheierl, Fran Nicol, Mike (Anne) Strub, Dorothy Strub, Joe (Linda) Strub, and Rose Anderson; his in-laws Tim & Becki Smith, Bob & Bobbie Webber, John Schultz, and a host of nieces & nephews.

Fred was an active member of the American Legion Post 292, Richmond, where he was a former commander and member of the honor guard. Fred was a proud United States Army Veteran and longtime telephone industry leader. He was happiest spending time with his family, fishing, and golfing.

Fred leaves behind a legacy built on his Catholic faith, hard work, and generosity with his time serving the community. His love for his family, friends, and witty ‘dad’ jokes will never be forgotten.

Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Sunday, December 28th and Monday the 29th from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. A Mass of Christian Burial at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond will be celebrated on December 29th at 11:00 a.m. and burial will be at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Cherrywood Advanced Living in Richmond for their exceptional care and compassion.