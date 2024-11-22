Franklin Outdoor Advertising Acquires New Billboard Assets
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Franklin Outdoor Advertising of Clearwater is growing.
The billboard company has announced they've acquired the assets of Houck Outdoor based in Shoreview.
The purchase includes 38 traditional billboards along Interstate 94 from Clearwater to Rogers, and along Interstate 90 near Fairmont.
Franklin Outdoor Advertising now has 943 billboards throughout Minnesota and Western Wisconsin in 28 counties. It makes Franklin the largest Minnesota-based billboard company.
Franklin Outdoor Advertising was founded in 1977 by James Franklin.
They employ 28 people.
