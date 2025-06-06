Frankie D. Logsdon, 69, St. Cloud

October 24, 1955 - May 27, 2025

attachment-Frank Logsdon Frankie Dale Logsdon, age 69, passed away peacefully on May 27th, 2025. Born in Omaha, Nebraska on October 24, 1955, to Gladius May Johnson and Walter Frank Logsdon, Frankie grew up with a deep love for his family and a spirit of service that defined his life. Daniel Funeral Home loading...

After joining the United States Marine Corps in 1973, Frankie dedicated himself to his country and carried that sense of duty with him throughout his life. Whether in the military or out, he was always ready to lend a hand and help those in need. His work ethic and diverse skills led him to take on many different jobs over the years, including deliveries, driving a taxi, working in construction, and repairing cars. But his true joy came from being a father and grandfather—roles he cherished more than any others.

Frankie’s greatest legacy lies in the love and care he gave to his family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kimberly Logsdon; sisters, Joyce Grant (Greg), Linda Logsdon, Nelda Barber (Scott), and Charil Brausen (Joe); children, Nick Logsdon (Nick), Laci Clemens (Brandon), Andrew Day; as well as grandchildren, Dylan Day, Shawna Clemens, and Violet Clemens. He also leaves behind many special friends who were blessed by his generosity and unwavering support.

Frankie was preceded in death by his parents, Gladius and Walter, and siblings Phyllis Ann Logsdon (Omen), David Randall Logsdon, and James Fredrick Logsdon, as well as numerous other beloved family members and friends.

A celebration of Frankie’s life will be held at a later date. In honor of his memory, the family asks that you share a kind word or a loving gesture with someone in need, just as Frankie would have done.

May he rest in peace knowing that his kindness, strength, and love will never be forgotten.