Frank “Olie” J. Nathe, 74, Crookston

December 19, 1948 - November 30, 2023

Memorial services will be on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Frank “Olie” J. Nathe, age 74, of Crookston who passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Burial will take place on a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Olie was born on December 19, 1948 in Sauk Centre to Leo and Dorothy (Younkin) Nathe. He grew up on a farm in Sauk Centre where he and his brothers took care of the chores and got into trouble every chance they got. After high school he was drafted into the Army where he proudly served our country from 1969-1971 in the Vietnam War. He married the love of his life Eileen (Raden) Nathe on February, 10, 1973 in Avon. They went on to have a beautiful family with two daughters Shanna and Lacy.

Olie loved to watch movies, read books, fishing, and watching the Georgia Bulldogs. He was a history buff and enjoyed cooking, more specifically, his dumplings, chili, chicken and rice, spanish rice and his world-famous chocolate chip cookies. He will be remembered for his kind hearted and selfless nature, sarcasm, jokes, and love. Above all, Olie cherished the time he spent with his family. He was a bright light in so many lives, he will be missed dearly.

Olie is survived by his daughters, Shanna (James) Brandon and Lacy (Andrew Campion) Solberg; siblings, Donna Illies, William Nathe, James Nathe, Al Nathe, and Ruth Rieland; 7 grandchildren, Hayley, Hayden, Onyx, Kyle, AvaLynn, Emma, and Ellie, and many nieces, nephews, friends, and family.

He is preceded in death by his wife Eileen; parents; sister Helen and brother Charlie.