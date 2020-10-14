Frank M. Linn Jr., 84, Cold Spring

March 28, 1936 - October 11, 2020

Frank M. Linn, Jr. was taken by surprise at having lived to age 84 when he died peacefully October 11, 2020 at Assumption Community surrounded by family. Funeral Visitation and Catholic Burial to be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will be 10am-11:45am in the church narthex followed by Mass at 12pm. Those attending the visitation and service must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The mass will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Frank M. Linn, Jr. was born to Frank and Rose (Lala) Linn on March 28, 1936 as the youngest of four children. Frank married his main squeeze Marcella Kobbermann on October 31, 1959. They were blessed with seven children: Christina (Phil) Kline, Rose Ann (Vern) Mellies, John (Joann) Linn, Rebecca Linn, Brigetta (Kyle) Klemek, Joe (Julie) Linn, Katrina (Eric) Classen; 21 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and two on the way.

Frank first worked as a forklift driver at American Can, retiring after 30 years. He then realized his dream of farming by moving his family to Parkers Prairie, MN and enjoyed life there for 25 years. Frank and Marcy then moved to Cold Spring, MN to enjoy life off the farm. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and brother and sisters. He was a champion of the Catholic faith, never left his wife without a kiss good-bye, and as a dyslexic had a soft spot for the three C’s – Cats, Cows and Cids (kids).