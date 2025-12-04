January 16, 1931 - December 2, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church in Rice for Francis Joseph Januschka, 94, of St. Joseph, who passed away surrounded by love on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. Visitation will be from 4:00PM – 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to Mass Thursday at the church. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Francis was the third son of Adolph and Sophie (Pfeiffer) Januschka. He was born on January 16, 1931, joining older brothers Steve (Rose) and Ed (Charlotte). The family grew to include sisters Mary (who became Sister Jeremiah, OSB) and Ann (Bill Yoerg) and brother John (Leiha). The family farmed their property near Little Falls. Francis graduated from Little Falls High School and went on to attend the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1953. He served in the US Army in Korea and Japan from 1953-1955. After returning to the United States, he worked in several positions in agriculture in southern Minnesota. He married Margaret (Peggy) Ellen Corrigan on August 17, 1957. They were blessed with five daughters and one son. He returned to Central Minnesota in 1967 and served as the County Agent in Stearns County until his retirement. He had an active and enjoyable retirement which included hunting, fishing, gardening, running, biking, volunteering at his church, skiing, travel, serving on the Stearns Electric Board, and spending time with his family.

He moved to Woodcrest of Country Manor in St. Joseph, MN following a stroke in 2018. He continued to live an active life supported by family, friends, the staff at Woodcrest, Good Shepherd Home Care, dedicated physical therapists and the Veterans Administration in St. Cloud.

He is survived by his children; Jean (Paul Ebnet), Judy (Mike Murray), Mary (Ed Jones), Mark (Mary), Karen (Joel Johns), grandchildren; Peter Ebnet, Nathan Ebnet (Stephanie Zinken), Nick Murray (Laura Shane), Alexandra Murray Bender (Matt), Christian Murray (Nadine Thibault), Luke Januschka (Kelly Nguyen), Erin Januschka (Tom Fraase), Jenna Januschka Doerring (Zach), Meg Januschka, Matthew Johns (Katie Altmayer), Sophie Johns, Cal Johns, great grandchildren; Faye Ebnet, Josie Ebnet, Nolan Ebnet, Phineas Bender, Frances Bender, Leland Bender, Freel Murray, Maeve Murray, Montgomery Murray, and Bodie Doerring; sister Ann Yoerg and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife Peggy (1971), youngest daughter Jill (1971), his parents, brothers Steve, Ed, John and sister Sr. Jeremiah, OSB.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Woodcrest Tribute Garden in Francis’ name.