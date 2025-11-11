March 14, 1941 - November 10, 2025

Francis Helmin, age 84 of Morrill passed away November 10, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital peacefully surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, November 13, 2025 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Thursday. Rev. Virgil Helmin and Rev. Matthew Langager will Con-Celebrate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Francis Adam Helmin was born March 14, 1941 in Gilman, Minnesota to Edward J. and Marie (Maleska) Helmin. He attended Foley High School and joined the National Guard. He married his beautiful wife, Joyce Bielejeski on October 11, 1968 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. The couple shared 57 years of marriage together. They started their life together in Gilman, farming and working and later moved to Morrill in 1979 where they lived for the past 46 years. They raised their children with faith and love in Morrill. The family managed the Morrill Hall and maintained the lawn for the church for many years. Francis worked at Brenny's Station in Gilman, Mayflower Moving Company out of St. Cloud and later worked for Landwehr Construction for 50 years, retiring in 2011. Frank loved to bring a smile to people's faces with a joke and everyone enjoyed his company. His work ethic and commitment to his family were unwavering. He was a member of the Gilman Knights of Columbus and was an usher for both SS. Peter & Paul and St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce and their children: Michele (Brian) Poser, Pierz; Tina Helmin (Randy Renner), Pierz; Kathie (Wes) Winscher, Royalton; Anita (Ken) Schroedle, Yorkville, IL; Ryan (Heather) Helmin of Rice, 10 grandchildren: Terri, AJ, Nicole, Kayla, Jake, Andy, Kyle, Tyler, Raelyn and Jackson and 5 great grandchildren; Brayden, Bryar, Mia, Rayna and one on the way, as well as, brothers and sisters: Jerry (Margaret), Eden Prairie; Vic (Dorothy), Gilman; Euphie (Gary) Bielejeski, Eveleth; Father Virgil Helmin, Upsala; Yvonne Gapinski, St. Cloud, and brother-in-law; Denis Bielejeski, Pierz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marie, his mother and father-in-law, August and Helen Bielejeski, brother, Terry (Toad), brother-in-law, Dennis Gapinski and niece, Ginger Helmin.