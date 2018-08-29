Frances J. Fruth, 103, Sartell

June 21, 1915 - August 29, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Frances J. Fruth, 103, of Sartell will be at 12 Noon on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Frances passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Country Manor Senior Care Center in Sartell. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Sartell.

Frances was born on June 21, 1915 in St. Cloud to the late William and Bertha (Mathies) Traut. She was the youngest of nine children and was raised on the family farm in Le Sauk Township. She married Martin Fruth on November 10, 1936 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Frances was a homemaker all of her life enjoying gardening, canning, baking, dancing, playing cards, traveling and especially her large flower gardens of which she donated flowers to the church for many years. She was a charter member of St. Francis Xavier Parish. She was also a member of St. Monica’s Christian Women, St. Anthony’s Mission Group, Daughters of Isabella, Polka Lovers Club of America, St. Cloud Flower and Garden Club and the Gladiola Society.

Frances is survived by her children, Roman of San Antonio, TX, Jeanette (Gerald) Trobec of St. Stephen, James of Pequot Lakes, Rosemary Willett of St. Paul, Dan of St. Paul; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin in 2007; grandson, Jeff Trobec in 2009; brothers, Tony, Joe, Ed and Martin Traut; and sisters, Elizabeth Nolden, Mary Then and Rose Miller.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Poor Clares Monastery, Sauk Rapids.

A heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Hospice and County Manor Campus for their excellent and loving care.