Frances E. Kron, 101, Cold Spring

November 1, 1923 - November 5, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2024, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Frances E. Kron, age 101, who died Tuesday at Benedictine Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 9:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Monday in the church gathering space.

Frances was born in Farming, MN to Bernard and Angeline (Lucken) Wessels. She married Claude Kron October 24, 1945, in St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming.

Frances was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Christian Women, and Catholic United Financial.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Robert) Heying, Jim (Cindee) Kron, Ron (Mary) Kron, Marian (Mike) Craig, Joyce Kron; sister-in-law, Helen Wessels; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude; sisters, Martha Roering, Isabel Gertken; brothers, Hubert, Albert, and Herbert Wessels.