June 23, 1939 - December 22, 2025

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 27, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Frances Mary DeLozier. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:45 a.m., Saturday, in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Frances Mary DeLozier, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, was born on June 23, 1939, in Lewiston, Minnesota. She grew up on a dairy farm, where she learned the values of hard work, faith, and family that guided her throughout her life. Fran passed away peacefully on December 22, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

Proud of her Irish heritage and grounded in a strong Catholic faith, Fran lived her life in service to others. As a member of the St. Boniface parish, she was a longtime prayer line volunteer and quietly supported countless people through her prayers, compassion, and steady presence. In August 2025, she and her husband, John, celebrated 65 years of marriage.

As a devoted coach’s wife, Fran supported not only her husband but entire teams and seasons of student athletes. Over the years, she lovingly provided daycare to many teachers’ children, caring for them as if they were her own and leaving a lasting impact on countless families.

She found joy in life’s simple pleasures—playing bridge, gardening, reading and watching the Minnesota Twins. Her kitchen was filled with the comforting smells of baking and she took great delight in decorating her home for every holiday, making each season feel special.

Fran had a remarkable gift for staying connected. As many knew firsthand, she kept Hallmark and the United States Postal Service in business—perhaps single-handedly—never missing a birthday, holiday, or life milestone. Her handwritten cards were an extension of her love and her way of reminding others they were remembered.

She is survived by her devoted husband, John DeLozier, her children, David DeLozier (Janice), Rebecca Clements (Christopher), Dan DeLozier (Carolyn), Shannon DeLozier-Yee Yick (Dexter), and Teri Calderon (Emanuel), 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sister Barb Decker (Jim), brother, James Duane (Mary) and countless nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen Duane, and her siblings, Thomas, Mary Ann, Veronica and Kathy and granddaughter, Jessica.

Fran will be remembered for her unwavering faith, generous heart, strong opinions, and the deep love she poured into her family and friends. Her legacy lives on in the many lives she nurtured, supported, and loved so well.

Memorials will be donated to the Asher Haus outdoor walking path.