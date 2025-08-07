June 1, 1937 - August 4, 2025

Daniel Funeral Home Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Fr. Gregory Joseph Lieser was born on June 1, 1937, in St. Martin, MN. He was the son of Bernard and Caroline (Garding) Lieser. He attended elementary District 63 country school, 6 years at Crosier Seminary at Onamia followed by 6 years at St. John’s Seminary, Collegeville, MN. Fr. Greg was ordained on June 1, 1963, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He celebrated his first mass on June 2 in Saint Martin, MN.

Father Greg served in the following parish assignments in the Diocese of St. Cloud: associate pastor, St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, 1963 to 1968; Dean of Students and Burser at St. John’s seminary, Collegeville, and Dean of the deacon residency program, 1968 to 1976; pastor at Immaculate Conception, Becker, 1972 to 1973; Sacred Heart, Dent, 1976 to 1977; Saint Anthony, St. Cloud, 1977 to 1988; Saint Rose of Lima, Saint Rosa, 1988 to 1989; Holy Angels, St. Cloud, 1989 to 1991; St Columbkille, St. Wendel, 1991 to 1994; and Saint Peter, St Cloud, 1994 to 2007. Father Greg retired on June 28, 2007.

Father Greg also served in a variety of diocesan assignments: Diocesan Pastoral Council, the Presbyteral Council, Director of Continuing Education for Clergy and Director of the Permanent Diaconate programs, St. Cloud Hospital Board of Trustees, Director of Priest’s Personnel Board and Planning Commission, Marriage Tribunal, Cathedral High School Board of Trustees, Moderator of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, and Dean of the Wadena and St. Cloud Deaneries. After retirement he served as Manager of Speltz House, the home for retired clergy.

Father Greg died on Monday, August 4, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in Saint Augusta. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud on Sunday, August 10, with the vigil prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will continue Monday morning, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral upper church in St. Cloud.

The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at Saint Mary’s Cathedral at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 11. A dinner will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Church dining room beginning at 12 noon. Burial will be on Monday at 3 PM at the Saint Martin Parish Cemetery, Saint Martin, MN.

Father Greg is survived by brothers, Fr. Vince, and Isidore (Alvina), sisters Bernetta Gresko (Larry) and Colette Pettit and sisters-in-law Bertha and Agnes Lieser. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Stanley and Hubert, brother-in-law Charles Pettit and niece Doris Dingmann.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.