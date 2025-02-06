Four-Vehicle Crash Sends Monticello Man to the Hospital

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle crash in Monticello Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Interstate 94 at around 8:50 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two semis, a car, and an SUV were all traveling eastbound on I-94 when they crashed.

The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Paul Oluwasegun of Monticello, was sent to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other drivers, 35-year-old Jon Becker of St. Cloud, 40-year-old Heather Oliver of Pine City, and 38-year-old Gustoi Serghei of Plainfield, Illinois were not hurt.

The patrol says the interstate was snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

