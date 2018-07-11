Four People Hurt In Crash Involving A Semi in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- Four people were brought to the hospital after a semi rear-ended a car. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 at Eagle Lake Road in Big Lake.

Thirty-five-year-old Pearl Brugger's car was stopped at a red light when it was struck by the semi at a high rate of speed.

Brugger and her two passengers, 14-year-old Bode Springer and 14-year-old Christian Springer both of Big Lake, were all taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 77-year-old Robert Danner of Monticello, was brought to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.