Four Hurt in Crash at Highway 23, Interstate 94 Interchange

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash at the Interstate 94 and Highway 23 interchange near Rockville Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 7:00 a.m. an SUV was going south on Highway 23 and turning onto the Interstate 94 eastbound on-ramp when it hit a second SUV that was going north on 23.

One passenger in the first SUV, 16-year-old Abdirehin Iman, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a second passenger, 16-year-old Sakariye Isse, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say neither one of them was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The driver of the first SUV, 18-year-old Sayidali Iman, and the driver of the second SUV, 49-year-old Peggy Dahl of Paynesville, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but did not go to the hospital.

Three additional passengers in the first SUV, 17-year-old Abdissi Abib, 17-year-old Abdirahman Isse, and 18-year-old Irman Mohamed of St. Cloud, were not hurt.

