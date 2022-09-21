Former St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking

ST. CLOUD -- A man wanted for sex trafficking and promoting prostitution in Stearns County has decided to forgo a jury trial and plead guilty.

A number of arrest warrants were issued for 37-year-old Antonio Clark who has former addresses in Brooklyn Park and St. Cloud. Clark was arrested in Rochester last December.

Clark was accused of trafficking three separate women for sex and taking the profits from the prostitution.

Court records show Clark trafficked two of the women in 2019 and the third victim in 2020 and part of 2021.

The arrest warrants were issued after Clark failed to appear for court hearings.

Investigators were able to track Clark to an apartment complex in Rochester where he was allegedly trafficking the third victim.

Clark has pleaded guilty to two charges of engaging in the sex trafficking of a person. No sentencing date has been scheduled.

