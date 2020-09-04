Former St. Cloud Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sexual Misconduct

ST. CLOUD – St. Cloud Police are looking into possible sexual misconduct involving a former St. Cloud gymnastics coach, according to Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

Authorities Monday began an investigation into alleged inappropriate communication between a 27-year-old man and juvenile female students the suspect coached. During the time the allegations occurred, the suspect was an assistant gymnastics coach with District 742 and the St. Cloud Area Girls High School gymnastics team.

The conduct is believed to have occurred during the 2019-20 season. Police say the suspect is no longer an employee with District 742 in any capacity. The St. Cloud Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is working with District 742 to determine if any of the conduct was criminal in nature.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center at 320-251-4357.