Former St. Cloud Cowboy Jack’s Property Marketed for Development

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The former Cowboy Jack's and Press Bar property is on the market.

Austin Ruehle is the Vice President of Real Estate at Inventure Real State in St. Cloud who has listed the property. He says the After Midnight Group is looking to sell the .23-acre piece of land at 506 West St. Germain Street to a developer. There is no asking price but instead it is listed as negotiable.

He says the Cowboy Jack's ownership group doesn't want to develop the whole project, and that is why they have listed it for sale, but Ruehle says the restaurant and bar are still open to coming back to downtown St. Cloud at that location in a leased space, if it is the right development for them.

The city is hoping for a multi-story mixed-use development on the prime piece of property at the corner of 5th Avenue and St. Germain Street.

Inventure President/CEO Doug Boser says they are just starting to put development ideas together so they can attract other businesses to come downtown into a new development.

We need a few good businesses to commit before we can kick anything off. And this is our way of announcing a project like this. We are really excited to bring this site/project forward for downtown. We really are excited to talk to businesses that want to be downtown and part of some exciting redevelopment.

It was back in June of 2022 that the Cowboy Jack's owners indicated they planned to rebuild in downtown St. Cloud.

In September 2021, they bought the site of the former Press Bar location to allow for a bigger footprint.

An arson fire destroyed both businesses in February of 2020.

Cowboy Jack's opened in downtown St. Cloud in 2012.

