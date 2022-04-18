Former SCSU Hockey Player Raboin Named Augustana Head Coach

SIOUX FALLS -- A former St. Cloud State University hockey player will be Augustana University's first ever head hockey coach.

Garrett Raboin was selected to be the inaugural head coach of the men's hockey program, which is set to take the ice in the 2023-24 school year.

Get our free mobile app

He will be introduced Tuesday afternoon on Augustana's campus.

I am incredibly humbled and honored to have been chosen as the first leader of Augustana Men's Hockey. This is the right time, at the right university, with the right leadership, to bring Division I College Hockey to South Dakota! My family and I are excited to become a part of the Sioux Falls community, we can't wait!

Raboin just completed his fourth season as an assistant coach with the University of Minnesota. Prior to joining Minnesota, he was an assistant coach at SCSU.

Raboin, who graduated from SCSU in 2010, was a three-year captain for the Huskies and led the team to three NCAA Tournament appearances, and was also a two-time All-WCHA selection.