Former Jerry’s Supper Club Opening With New Name, Same Family

RICHMOND -- A Richmond restaurant is opening next month under a new name, but to the same family.

Dan Dols, and his son Derek, bought the former Jerry's Supper Club, which was previously owned by Dan's father.

He says after seeing his father's restaurant sit empty, his son decided it was time to bring back the family business.

Whenever we came back to visit family we saw the business sitting empty. My son saw it empty a few different times and said he wanted to take it over and start a third generation supper club. We are excited to have it back in the family.

Dols says they've spent the last few months remodeling the building.

We put a new bar in, all new stone and brick on the walls, we made booths and put them in and we remodeled the kitchen and storage room.

Dols says they also to have a new menu, while still serving some of the Jerry's Supper Club favorites. They even plan to open golf simulators in the back of the restaurant this fall.

Dols says they are holding an unofficial opening Sunday with an outdoor Street Dance starting at 4:30 p.m.

The new Jerry's Pub and Grille will officially open on June 7th.