Former Central Minnesota Hunting Lodge to Become Recovery Center

LONG PRAIRIE -- A former hunting lodge near Long Prairie is being converted into a drug and alcohol recovery center.

Troy Hoekstra of Sartell is a co-owner of the former Autumn Antlers Trophy Whitetail Deer Hunting Lodge.

He says they bought the building about three years ago and have been running it as a hunting lodge until recently.

They have now teamed up with Ascension Recovery Services. The main lodge will be converted into office space and they will build two new buildings on the property.

So we're building an 11,000 square foot facility that will house both the men's and women's dorm, and another 6,000 square foot building that will serve as a 10 to 12 patient detox building.

They will be able to have as many as 50 patients at one time.

Get our free mobile app

Hoekstra says they are expecting to start construction in a few weeks and then have the facility up and running by the end of this year. He says there currently is no drug and alcohol treatment program that exists in Morrison County.