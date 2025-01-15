Former Albany Man Jailed in Sexual Assault of Teen Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man wanted for sexually assaulting a teenage girl has been arrested months after charges were filed against him in Stearns County District Court.

Authorities booked 33-year-old Dillon Wallace into the county jail Monday after searching for him since charges were filed last April.

Wallace is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while he was living in Albany in the fall of 2023. The girl told investigators Wallace raped her three separate times at his apartment.

In addition to the assault allegations, the girl also told authorities that Wallace was harassing her by calling her dozens of times and using an app to make it appear he was calling from different phone numbers.

According to the criminal complaint, Wallace is accused of calling the girl 22 times in a row on one occasion, making threats to hurt her, and making threats to get the girl in trouble with her parents.

Records show when police started investigating the incidents, Wallace abruptly moved back to Michigan where his mother said he'd be "couch hopping".

Wallace is charged with three counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim between 14 and 15 years old. He is also charged with a gross misdemeanor charge of harassment causing fear of substantial bodily harm.

Wallace is due in court at the end of January.

