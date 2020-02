SAUK RAPIDS -- A 20-year-old Foreston man was hurt in a crash on Highway 10 north of Sauk Rapids.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near County Road 29 in Sauk Rapids Township.

Hunter Beehler was driving north on Highway 10 when his car went off the road and struck a light pole.

Beehler was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.