Meet Ford, the 3-year-old gentle doggo who's ready to go home with you.

He weighs 78 pounds, has black-and-white fur and loves to sit on people's feet or curling up beside you. And Ford loves getting all the hugs and affection you could offer him.

He may come across as a little shy, but once he warms up to you, he's a snuggle-bug.

Staff at the Tri-County Humane Society say Ford does well on a leash, loves to play with tennis balls and ropes and has a lot of energy at play.

Ford was a stray, so staff don't know a lot about his past. Or if he's lived with other pets or children. But they say he seems really interested in playing with other dogs at the shelter.

Ford is neutered and chipped. And he's ready to start his next adventure with you.

Would Ford be a good fit for your home?

If you're interested in this pupper, you should visit him at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know Ford.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 1, B.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map to the Tri-County Humane Society shelter.: