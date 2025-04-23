Historic Foley Mansion in St. Cloud Offers Mother’s Day Tea

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The historic Foley Mansion in south St. Cloud has a special event planned during Mother's Day weekend.

The Mother's Day Tea and Vintage Clothing Exhibit will be on Friday, May 9th, Saturday, May 10th, and Sunday, May 11th. The times are at 9:00 a.m., noon, and 3:00 p.m., all three days. Tickets are $35 each.

All tickets are non-refundable.

Other regular tours at the Foley Mansion include a Tour and Tea, Candlelight Tour and Champagne, and the regular Historic Tour.

Foley Mansion is a completely restored 1880s-era mansion that is now a boutique Event Center.

The home at 385 3rd Avenue South was built by Timothy and Mary Foley in 1889. The Foley's made their money in the lumber industry.

The Foleys lived in the home with their two servants for about 15 years. They never had any children. The main level of the home would have been used as their entertainment area for the high society of St. Cloud during that period. The upstairs level was used as a private residence.

