ST. CLOUD -- A Foley man charged with breaking into a Rockville bar and burglarizing the place in July has pleaded guilty.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Carson has entered a guilty plea to felony 3rd-degree burglary for the break-in at Stoney's Bar in Rockville July 22nd. Carson will be sentenced in March.

He is also charged with several counts of burglary in Benton County.

Carson is accused of breaking-in and stealing tools and a truck from Foley Lumber last December, a chainsaw and power drill from a home in Foley last March, cash and bar items from Goodfella's Bar in Ronneby and Mr. Jim's in Foley in July.

Court records show a search warrant turned up property and other items linking Carson to the burglaries.

The Foley man has a lengthy criminal history involving burglaries in central Minnesota dating back to at least they year 2000.

Carson is due in court on the Benton County charges December 19th.