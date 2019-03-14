Foley Man Sentenced for Stoney’s Bar Burglary

ST. CLOUD -- A Foley man has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for breaking into a Rockville bar last July. Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Carson will also get 226 days credit for time already served in jail.

Carson pleaded guilty to felony 3rd-degree burglary for the break-in at Stoney's Bar in Rockville July 22nd. He is also charged with several counts of burglary in Benton County.

Carson is accused of breaking-in and stealing tools and a truck from Foley Lumber in December 2017, taking cash and bar items from Goodfella's Bar in Ronneby and Mr. Jim's in Foley last July and a chainsaw and power drill from a home in Foley last March.

He's due in court on those charges March 20th.

Court records show a search warrant turned up property and other items linking Carson to the burglaries.

Carson has a lengthy criminal history involving burglaries in central Minnesota dating back to at least the year 2000.