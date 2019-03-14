Foley Man Sentenced for Stoney’s Bar Burglary

Stearns County Jail booking photo

ST. CLOUD -- A Foley man has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for breaking into a Rockville bar last July.  Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Carson will also get 226 days credit for time already served in jail.

Carson pleaded guilty to felony 3rd-degree burglary for the break-in at Stoney's Bar in Rockville July 22nd. He is also charged with several counts of burglary in Benton County.

Carson is accused of breaking-in and stealing tools and a truck from Foley Lumber in December 2017, taking cash and bar items from Goodfella's Bar in Ronneby and Mr. Jim's in Foley last July and a chainsaw and power drill from a home in Foley last March.

He's due in court on those charges March 20th.

Court records show a search warrant turned up property and other items linking Carson to the burglaries.

Carson has a lengthy criminal history involving burglaries in central Minnesota dating back to at least the year 2000.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: burglary, jason carson
Categories: courts, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top